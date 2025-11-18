Lithuania Decides to Open Border with Belarus on November 20

The Lithuanian government has decided to open two border crossings with Belarus ahead of schedule, which have been temporarily closed since late October, BelTA reports, citing Lithuanian media.

These crossings are the Medininkai (adjacent Kamenny Log) and Šalčininkai (adjacent Beniakoni) crossings. They are scheduled to open tomorrow, November 20.

"Considering the decisions of the National Security Commission made on November 18 of this year, that circumstances have changed and the restrictions on crossing the state border established on October 29, 2025, are no longer necessary to ensure internal security, it is appropriate to lift the restrictions imposed by the aforementioned resolution," Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovich stated at the meeting.

Earlier, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė stated that the National Security Commission recommends opening these checkpoints on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. According to her, preparations for opening the border will take one day.