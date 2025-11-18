Lithuania opened its border with Belarus - what's the situation at the Benyakoni checkpoint?

Benyakoni international border crossing point. The daily throughput capacity in one direction is 390 cars and 250 trucks. Traffic officially resumed here on November 20.

There are over 330 trucks in the electronic queue on our side. Drivers welcomed the news of the border opening. Citizens of neighboring countries were also awaiting entry into the EU. While Lithuania was considering the right course of action, its businesses were losing considerable money.

As a reminder, the Lithuanian side closed the Šalčininkai-Benyakoni and Medininkai-Kamenny Log checkpoints on the Belarusian side without prior notice on the night of October 27. According to Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovičius, the adopted measure will put pressure on Belarus and will impact the flow of contraband balloons. It quickly became clear that the games had to be stopped.

Lithuania has reopened two border crossings with Belarus.

Anton Bychkovsky, official representative of the Belarusian State Border Committee:

"On November 20, at 1:00 a.m. Minsk time, Lithuanian authorities opened two border crossings on the Belarusian border: Beniakoni-Šalčininkai and Medininkai-Kamenny Log. The State Border Committee received official notification from the State Border Guard Service of the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Lithuania on the evening of November 19 of this year. The Belarusian side is allowing passage of persons and vehicles in both directions."