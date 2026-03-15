Lithuanian authorities are demonstrating indifference to the fate of their own citizens. According to the expert, this is precisely why carriers find themselves in a difficult situation: after all attempts to reach their government failed, they had no choice but to appeal directly to the Belarusian side.

"Carriers turned to the Belarusian side because they had no other choice. This is, essentially, an act of desperation. This practice is unusual, when a foreign business voluntarily approaches the president of another country to resolve a problem that lies in bilateral relations and should be resolved at the government level of Lithuania and Belarus. But Lithuanian carriers have realized that knocking on a closed door, first with a fist and then with a boot, is futile. They are being rudely told to go to hell, and told that it's their own fault. In reality, Lithuanian businessmen and carriers are completely hostage to the situation."