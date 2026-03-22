Lithuanian-registered trucks leave guarded parking lots thanks to Lukashenko's decision

Lithuanian carriers have begun processing documents to retrieve their vehicles from guarded parking lots. This became possible after President Alexander Lukashenko reviewed an appeal from Lithuanian and Polish logistics companies and decided to allow trucks with Lithuanian registration to leave Belarus. A total of 1,900 vehicles are currently parked in these guarded parking lots. All of them are expected to leave within two weeks. A "First Information" film crew visited the customs clearance point where the trucks are located.

Decisions regarding Lithuanian trucks - trucks will leave Belarus

Dmitry became the first Lithuanian carrier driver to arrive at the Kamenny Log customs clearance point. After completing the necessary paperwork, the trucker was issued an invoice for the parking fee. In fact, it turned out to be three times cheaper than the amount that would have accrued at $120 per day. Drivers secretly admit that the payment is around $6,000.

"I think everyone was satisfied that the truck was picked up. Everyone is happy," - says driver Dmitry happily.

Carriers from neighboring countries had been waiting for a decision on the case of trucks with Lithuanian license plates since November. That's when Lithuania took unfriendly actions against our country. All road crossings on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border were closed. Consequently, trucks with Lithuanian license plates were unable to leave Belarus. As a result, they were stored in special storage areas.

A total of 126 trucks with Lithuanian registration are stored in this storage area. They have been guarded and closely monitored since then. Last year, 1,900 vehicles were stored in the special storage area.

A. Lukashenko: We'll return these trucks to them

Six months later, thanks to a decision by Alexander Lukashenko, the situation was resolved. The head of state approved the exit of Lithuanian-registered trucks from Belarus.

"We'll return these trucks. I feel sorry for the Poles and Lithuanians," the head of state said. "They paid a pittance for parking, less than 120 euros, so take them back."

The head of state noted that some Lithuanian-registered vehicles belong to Polish trucking companies. This is because, following Warsaw's decision to close the border with Belarus, trucking companies from Poland began operating through Lithuania. "Now the Poles are saying, 'For God's sake, don't force us to transport these cars through Lithuania to Poland.' I say, 'Fine, transport them through the Polish (border - Ed.).' What difference does it make to us? Even through Ukraine! Open any Polish checkpoint (checkpoint - Ed.) and take back your Polish cars with Lithuanian license plates. You've paid for parking – take them back, the routes have been determined. Our customs committee is responsible, and it will resolve this issue on the President's instructions," added Alexander Lukashenko.

It's no secret that the stumbling block in this story was the price. Six months later, the bill was hefty. But we don't need someone else's money, so in the end, they asked us to pay only for the parking fee (an average of 40 euros per day). This amount suited the carriers.

Vladimir Orlovsky, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Belarus:

"Trucks can already leave special storage areas. The storage fee at these sites has been significantly reduced, meaning it is now several times lower than the original rate. And it is minimal, based solely on the costs incurred by the owner of these sites, who ensured the safety of the vehicles. The figures are as follows. For example, for storing a trailer or semi-trailer, the storage cost will be more than seven times lower than the previously established rate. For a full trailer, it will be three times lower. In other words, the rate is such that it covers only the costs of the truck keeper."

It has been decided that Lithuanian trucks will be transported through the Belarusian-Lithuanian border in accordance with the law. Trucks with Lithuanian registration, which are actually owned by Polish companies (as mentioned by the President), will also be transported through the Belarusian-Polish border. This is primarily due to the fact that Polish control services work much faster than their Lithuanian counterparts. This will, accordingly, expedite the exit of vehicles from Belarus.

Vladimir Orlovsky, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Belarus: