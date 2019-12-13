3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Litovkin: Ukraine grossly violated BTWC
The creation of specialized bio-laboratories in the territory of Ukraine is a gross violation of all international norms and conventions in the area of weapons of mass destruction. This opinion was expressed to our channel by Russian military observer Victor Litovkin. And Kiev's urgent destruction of traces of the military-biological program testify to the development of biological weapons components that could be directed against Russia.
Viktor Litovkin, military columnist for TASS:
The creation of 26-30 such laboratories is a flagrant violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention. Despite the fact that the Pentagon gave the task to Ukrainian researchers to eliminate all documents about what works were carried out there and to destroy all pathogens, nevertheless many things ended up in the hands of Russian military. The documents and I think all kinds of pathogens spores also ended up in our hands and we will easily prove that there were works on anthrax, plague, and other terrible diseases. This is the development of weapons of mass destruction, not just some biological bacteriological pathogens, but weapons of mass destruction. It should be firmly known that this is a criminal activity.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All