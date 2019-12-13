The creation of 26-30 such laboratories is a flagrant violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention. Despite the fact that the Pentagon gave the task to Ukrainian researchers to eliminate all documents about what works were carried out there and to destroy all pathogens, nevertheless many things ended up in the hands of Russian military. The documents and I think all kinds of pathogens spores also ended up in our hands and we will easily prove that there were works on anthrax, plague, and other terrible diseases. This is the development of weapons of mass destruction, not just some biological bacteriological pathogens, but weapons of mass destruction. It should be firmly known that this is a criminal activity.