Lithuanian bloggers and media representatives visit Belarus

Lithuanian bloggers and media representatives visit our country again to see with their own eyes how the Belarusians live and to be convinced that rewriting history is a crime. The today's program includes a working meeting with the leadership of the Communist Party. The Belarusian-Lithuanian dialogue began with a friendly gesture. Guests were welcomed with a loaf. Representatives of the initiative "Neighborhood Forum" emphasize the need for inter-party cooperation between the two countries. Today the parties signed a memorandum on mutual cooperation between the Communist Party of Belarus and the leftist patriotic public movement of Lithuania.



This is not the first time representatives of the Lithuanian mass media visit our country. Some of them participated in the press tour in Belarus in May. Then, in four days, Lithuanian bloggers visited the industrial park "Great Stone", BelAZ, took part in the Victory Day celebrations.



