A new confirmation of the cruelty and cynicism of the Lithuanian security forces towards refugees. The State Border Committee reported that a refugee was found on the border with Lithuania at the Likhachi border post. The man lay on the ground and called for help. He could not move on his own. At that time, the Lithuanian security forces stood on the adjacent side and watched what was happening. As it turned out, the foreigner broke his leg in Lithuania; he was taken to the hospital and examined. The man applied for refugee status, but instead of considering the application, he was taken to the border line. Our guards, realizing that a man needs qualified medical care, called an ambulance. And as soon as the ambulance appeared, the Lithuanian servicemen decided to take the man away.



Apparently, the main reason for the condescension of the Lithuanian side is the likelihood of public disclosure of the cynicism of the Lithuanian border guards in the media. Leaving a person in danger has become a normal practice for representatives of European border agencies.



