Lithuania denounces agreement on cross-border cooperation with Belarus

On January 18, Government of Lithuania decided to denounce the agreement on cross-border cooperation with Belarus, signed 16 years ago, BelTA informs, citing the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.



The denunciation process was initiated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Lithuania. Earlier, the Ministry stated that the implementation of the agreement was impossible in the current geopolitical situation, and would not be possible in the near future.

The agreement on cross-border cooperation between Lithuania and Belarus was signed in Vilnius on June 1, 2006. The document defines the spheres of cross-border cooperation. For example, it provided for cooperation in the fields of infrastructure, environmental protection, efficient use of energy resources, tourism, recreation, sports, cultural heritage, education, business infrastructure, movement of vehicles and passengers across the border, etc. The parties agreed to exchange information between the two countries and provide assistance at the border in case of natural and man-made emergencies.