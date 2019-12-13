3.42 RUB
Lithuania intends to terminate customs cooperation agreements with Belarus and Russia
Another unfriendly step of the Baltic neighbors. Lithuanian authorities intend to terminate agreements on customs cooperation with Belarus and Russia.
The Ministry of Finance of the republic said, given the geopolitical situation, as well as the situation created by the Lithuanians that in practice, cross-border trade and economic cooperation is completely suspended and impossible, it is advisable to denounce the documents. The Lithuanian agency has already prepared the relevant draft government resolutions.
