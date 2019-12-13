PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lithuania fails to comply with border agreements

Recently, Lithuania has been systematically violating agreements on regular transport reception. Today, more than a thousand hundred trucks accumulated at the entrance to this country. During the previous two night shifts it did not accept more than 300 trucks. Also during the day there were problems with the Lithuanian controlling software product, reported Grodno Regional Customs. Carriers are requested to consider this information.

