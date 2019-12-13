PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lithuania announces its interest in cooperation with Belarus at National Business Forum

Lithuanian business is interested in cooperation with Belarus. This is confirmed by the results of the business forum that took place in Minsk. The Lithuanians do not want to lose such an important and reliable partner as our country. We have a great potential for bilateral cooperation, but Lithuanian politicians are not ready to use it.


The Week of Belarusian Entrepreneurship


Dozens of events take place in every region within the Week of Entrepreneurship. As for the best locations for doing business, Brest Region and the city of Grodno are in the top this year.


