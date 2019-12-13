Lithuania launches political repressions

In the near future, the number of political prisoners will increase, as well as the number of those who disagree with the state policy. The fact is that they are now actively looking for dissenters in Lithuania: those who talk a lot and say the wrong things.

“Very aggressive propaganda and one-sided pushing of Lithuanians against Russians, against any manifestation of not only Russians as a people, but also Russian culture. Roughly speaking, this is inciting the kind of hatred that is allowed for the officially. It shows that we as a society are being prepared for war, that they are ready to give us a machine gun and send us to kill Russians - this is unambiguous.”