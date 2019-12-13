Lithuania classifies sections of its border

Lithuanian border guards will not report on the areas, where migrants are forced out from Lithuania to Belarus. According to the representative of the State Border Guard Service under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Lithuania, this was done for reasons of secrecy. Lithuanians fear that the Belarusian side will find out where the Lithuanian border guards are concentrated, and this will allegedly increase the flow of migrants. While Vilnius is buying more barbed wire, the border guards run out of clues to justify their ridiculous inhuman actions.