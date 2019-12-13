PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Ministry of Information presents logo timed to 75th anniversary in WWll Victory

The words "Belarus remembers" are inscribed against the background of apple color as a symbol of victory. Another inscription "75 years of peace" is placed on a ribbon with colors of Belarusian flag. The logo will appear in public places and on government sites.

