Lopatenok: Ukrainian nationalism justifies terror as means of achieving political goals
Igor Lopatenok is a cinematic associate of Oliver Stone, director, screenwriter, producer of scandalous films about Maidan ("Ukraine on Fire" and "In the Struggle for Ukraine"). He investigated Ukrainian events in great detail, starting in the 2000s, and actually witnessed how the country turned from an all-union breadbasket into an importer, exporting only saboteurs.
Recalling the premiere screening of his picture, the director said: "It was a picture that for the first time told the real truth about what was really happening in Ukraine."
He is convinced: the entire Western world is living in what the mainstream media has constructed. "Freedom fighters", "bloody gang", "scary, scary Putin" - everything was presented in such images. And then the picture comes out, which showed that no, this "bloody gang" took care of their people, they had rules, they never robbed their people the way these "freedom fighters" robbed them. And if you rub them a little bit on the other side, underneath them – they are Nazis, underneath they are such devils, such horror, such devils!" - believes the screenwriter.
What is the danger of Ukrainian nationalism? The fact that it justifies terror as a means of achieving political goals. After all, Bandera was dangerous not because he walked with a flag (more over that he never walked with a flag), but because of the fact that he was a terrorist.
