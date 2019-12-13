3.42 RUB
Best specialists of Belaruskaly invited to Palace of Independence
On June 30, the Palace of Independence cordially welcomed its guests. The best employees of Belaruskaly visited the symbol of our statehood.
Before an excursion to Minsk, the specialists were honored at the enterprise. From now on, their names are inscribed on the Honor Roll of the company and the city of Soligorsk. A visit to one of the biggest symbols of sovereignty was a gift for the employees. Belaruskaly has the tradition of visiting the symbolic places of our country for 17 years already.
