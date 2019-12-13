Best doctors of Gomel Region awarded today

Belarusian doctors carry an increased workload and, literally, sometimes at the cost of their own lives, save others during the pandemic. The best doctors in Gomel Region were presented with well-deserved awards. 59 doctors were awarded for their achievements in the profession. In addition to gratitude, badges "Excellence in Health Protection of Belarus" were also presented.



In total, on the eve of the Medical Day in Gomel Region, more than 300 doctors will be presented various awards.



