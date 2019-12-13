3.42 RUB
Best agro-family of Minsk Region chosen at contest "Lord of the Village" in Nesvizh
Traditional cuisine, backyard presentations, creative performances and national costumes. The regional stage of agricultural open-air "Lord of the Village" took place in Nesvizh. 14 families from all over Minsk Region competed for the title of the best in several nominations. Doctors, teachers, drivers, foresters are among the participants.
As a result, a family dream-team from Nesvizh received a ticket to the final, where they will represent Minsk Region. "Lord of the Village" will be chosen at Kupala holiday in Alexandria on July 10.
