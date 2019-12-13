Lugina: We sell all the clothes we produce of flax

We must preserve flax in any case. This is the security of the country. This was stated by the head of the concern "Bellegprom" Tatiana Lugina in an exclusive interview to the program "Question Number One".



We have to think about the country's security after the situation that happened in 2020, when the markets collapsed and everybody needed cotton at once, while cotton prices have increased by 2.6 times since 2020, she said. Flax, she said, is traditionally the people's raw material for processing into linen fabric, which, if necessary, can replace or enter any sector of the economy. For example, the summer clothing segment, where flax is number one. "The current practice shows that no matter how many clothes we make out of flax, we sell them all," she remarked



Tatiana Lugina, Chairman of Bellegprom Concern:



"There is a demand in the market, especially for the clothes that use 100 percent flax dyed fabric. We can dye it in all colors of the rainbow today, taking into account the modernization of Orsha flax processing plant. This is our brand, this is our face. The textile industry of the Republic of Belarus is associated somewhere with flax.



