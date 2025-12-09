Lukashenko and President Putin Discuss Security of Union State Ahead of CSTO Summit

On the eve of the CSTO summit in Bishkek, the Presidents of Belarus and Russia, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin, held another bilateral meeting. The leaders examined a broad range of topics, including regional security, sanctions pressure, and prospects for joint projects. For details, see "Current Interview."

As Gennady Lepeshko, Chairman of the Standing Commission of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, noted, despite the frequency of their meetings, there is always something to discuss. "Vladimir Putin once again emphasized that our President is fully aware of all developments surrounding the Union State. He remains constantly interested, including in matters related to the special military operation and how the resolution of this conflict is progressing," the expert stated.

Lepeshko highlighted the importance of bilateral information exchange on security issues: "During such meetings, discussions focus on the security of the Union State, the situation at western borders, and the exchange of confidential information."

Considerable attention was also directed toward economic matters and the fight against sanctions. "This concerns both the economic condition of the Union State and the ongoing steps to overcome the sanctions pressure from Western countries. This pressure does not abate; in fact, it is intensifying," the expert explained. Nonetheless, he expressed confidence in Belarus and Russia’s ability to withstand this challenge.