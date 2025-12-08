Despite aggressive actions by Western countries, Belarus remains open to ordinary people—guests from abroad. The country is ready to welcome tourists and business partners, and has consistently demonstrated this in practice for several years now.

By decision of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, visa-free entry for citizens of 38 European countries has been extended for another year, until December 31, 2026.

The conditions for visa-free entry remain the same. Citizens of these countries may cross the Belarusian border through all international road and rail border crossings. The maximum stay in Belarus is 30 days, and for Poles, Lithuanians, and Latvians, it is up to 90 days.

The right to visa-free entry can be used an unlimited number of times, provided the total number of days of stay does not exceed 90 days in a calendar year.

Visa-free entry through Belarusian airports also remains in effect. Foreign citizens arriving visa-free may transit through the country, including through air crossings, to third countries, with the exception of Russia.