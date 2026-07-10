Belarus today is an island of stability amidst the post-Soviet storms. Belarusians are holding on to their own – the choice they made once and have no intention of reconsidering. And thanks to this choice, there is peace, work, and confidence in the future.

Farhad Ibragimov, political scientist and lecturer in the Economics Department at RUDN University:

"For many years, Lukashenko has maintained the image of a politician who consistently defends Belarus's sovereignty, avoids abrupt foreign policy reversals, and demonstrates absolute governance stability. This is especially important for the public consciousness, especially in a time of international turbulence. He has, in fact, ruled the country since 1994 and is well versed in the intricacies of global politics. Therefore, I have always noted that he has undoubtedly written his name not only into the history of Belarus, but also into the history of global politics. I say this without exaggeration. We see how he is received in China, how Donald Trump treats him with great respect and reverence, how he is received in Iran, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region. He is perceived as a politician of the old political school, speaking frankly, appealing to the values that remain significant for our society: social security, the role of the state, industrial potential, order, and "Allied loyalty."