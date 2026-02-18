Lukashenko Pardons Belarusian Woman Convicted of Extremist Crimes

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has signed a decree granting clemency to Natalya Levaya, who was convicted of extremist-related offenses.

The decision was made in accordance with humanitarian principles, taking into account her personal circumstances, including her pregnancy.

The pardon was granted following her heartfelt appeal to the President, her demonstrated remorse, and exemplary behavior during her imprisonment.

Her mother and husband traveled from Brest to Gomel to visit the correctional colony—embarking on a long journey unaware that they would be returning home with a different outcome. They came to advocate for Natalya and her daughter, pleading for the future of her unborn child.

Elena, Natalya’s mother, shared her emotional appeal: "If you release her, our tiny baby will finally be born. We've waited 16 years for this. In 2020, I underwent a serious cancer operation, and during those difficult times, they were both at home with me. I was bedridden after the surgery on June 18. The emotional stress from all that followed... I can't even find the words."

Gennady Kazakevich, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, first spoke with Natalya’s husband and mother, before joining the conversation himself.

In 2024, Natalya Levaya, aged 39, was sentenced to six years in prison. She is expecting her first child—she describes motherhood as the greatest happiness. Yet, knowing she will give birth behind bars is an unbearable burden, as she has essentially condemned her long-awaited baby to life in detention.*

In the initial years, if no relatives intervene, the child remains with the mother in prison. Missing out on witnessing first steps, hearing bedtime stories, or sharing morning routines with her husband—these are the harsh realities Natalya faced.

In 2024, she was sentenced to six years. In reality, her child could only have been taken to school. She had time to reflect, to comprehend her situation, and to seek clemency.

"If I could go back, I wouldn't do it," she confided. "I want to focus on my family."

Gennady Kazakevich emphasized: "I can say right away that this decision was not driven by political motives. It was based on common human compassion and understanding. The state continues to develop and address its challenges, but above all, it is about the person."

Pregnant inmates are registered, undergo ultrasounds, medical examinations, and tests. They are re-lieved from strenuous physical work and provided with enhanced nutrition. But how did Natalya end up in these circumstances?

After graduating from university and working in the IT sector with a decent salary, she became part of what is often called the "protest of the well-off" in 2020. She contributed financially to protests—not to aid the beaten or children, but to formations seeking to force a regime change through force.

Realizing her punishment was inevitable, she left for Poland. A year later, she returned and surrendered herself. In her appeal to the President, she expressed remorse, asked for clemency, and shared her life plans and hopes for her son’s upbringing.

Olga Chupris, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus, stated: "Natalya expressed her readiness to lead a law-abiding life. Her petition, along with the necessary documents, was submitted promptly to the head of state. Despite the gravity of her crime, she served less than half of her sentence, and the President made a positive decision—conditional upon her good behavior. If she violates the law again, she will return to prison. Every petition from prisoners is carefully considered, especially in exceptional cases involving health and humanitarian considerations."

Chupris added: "By exercising her constitutional right to clemency, the President formed two commis-sions to review requests and offer recommendations. Last year alone, based on their suggestions, 352 individuals were pardoned. The President can also make individual decisions in extraordinary circum-stances, considering health and humanitarian factors. Today, he personally signed the decree, thus participating in the fate of our citizens by pardoning pregnant Natalya Levaya."

Now, she and her family are preparing for the arrival of the baby: decorating a nursery, buying a crib and stroller, choosing a name.

"We waited, we hoped, we begged—yet, it all came unexpectedly," her mother expressed. "We cannot fully grasp the joy of her pregnancy. It’s a truly maternal feeling. I am a mother, and he is the father. We are simply overwhelmed with gratitude."