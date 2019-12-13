Lukashenko: Belarus still stands as indestructible Brest Fortress in the way of any enemy

"We remember. We are proud. We won't betray!" Tens of thousands of Belarusians under one flag and united by a common idea marched along Independence Avenue on May 9 during "The Procession of Generations". Peaceful and free, Minsk meets in all its glory the holy date for all Belarusians: the Great Victory Day.



Belarusians are holding portraits of veterans of the Great Patriotic War. And for many it is a personal story, a family story. The general leitmotif of messages on banners: "Fascism will not pass!", "We remember the lessons of war!"



Representatives of different generations are on the march. At the head of the column are children and young people. They are young patriots: cadets, military cadets, students of military-patriotic classes and clubs, as well as "schools of peace" (this is a new Belarusian trend). They are all united by a noble goal - serving the Fatherland.



The "Procession of Generations" was attended by the highest officials of the country, heads of the state administration bodies, as well as our social activists and representatives of industrial flagships.



Our peaceful independent country over the years of sovereignty has been able to multiply and significantly develop the potential inherited from the Soviet Union.



The President welcomed the festive procession on Victory Square together with the young patriots of Belarus. This joint greeting is a symbol of the connection between generations, which makes it possible to pass on our main traditions and to honor moral and spiritual values. During the war years, the Belarusian people, united by a single front, held the defense till the end.



Flowers from representatives of the state administration, parliament, courts, as well as veterans' organizations and force departments were laid at the monument. The floral tribute was put In honor of the soldiers-liberators, who defended the world for us, on behalf of the authorities of the capital and the region, the clergy, the diplomatic corps, the CIS Executive Committee.



Public associations and political parties, as well as activists and patriots of Belarus joined the flower laying ceremony. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the Belarusians on the Great Victory Day, which has preserved the Belarusian people and predetermined the way of development of all generations of the Belarusians, and has become an integral part of the national idea.



The President stressed that Belarus remembers all those who held back the enemy to the last cartridge on the border, near Minsk and Mogilev, who were tortured in the Gestapo cells, who burned in Khatyn, Dalva and Trostenets.



"Hitler's executioners wanted to wipe us, Belarusians, Russians and Ukrainians off the face of the earth. And, in their opinion, the Jews, Gypsies, Tatars and other "subhumans" went along with us. Millions of lives were laid on the altar of Victory by our great common motherland - the Soviet Union. And the 80 years that have passed have not stifled this pain. Honor and glory to the winners," said the head of state.



