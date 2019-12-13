Lukashenko: Belarus preserves best Soviet traditions in higher education

Belarus has preserved the best Soviet traditions in higher education. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with members of the Republican Council of Rectors of higher education institutions, BelTA informs.

"The most important thing is that we have preserved the continuity and quality of classical education. There was a risk to rush into reforms and experiments. The figures of various foreign foundations tried to involve us in them very actively. This was not done by chance. Let's be honest: the Soviet school gave the world brilliant discoveries, world-famous names. Back then, the knowledge received in our universities was worth its weight in gold. And now people go to Belarus to study because we have preserved the best Soviet traditions," the Belarusian leader emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that 30 thousand students from more than 100 countries is a good indicator for such a compact country like Belarus. "Export of educational services in 2023 amounted to more than $90 million. It's not bad either," said the head of state.

The President recalled that in the 90s the country did the impossible to preserve scientific schools and competencies for training specialists with higher education. "We saved every penny, invested a lot of money in the sphere. And the result: the number of universities has grown from 33 to 50, while the number of students has increased by one and a half times," said the head of state.