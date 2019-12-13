Lukashenko: Belarus interested in building up its presence in Indian market

Belarus is interested in expanding its presence in the Indian market. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko during his meeting with India's Ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha. Under the economic pressure, expanding partnership with the countries of the far arc is one of the priorities of the economic policy. Our countries are celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations in 2022. Belarus has all the prerequisites to increase its cooperation with the third economy of the world. Our country is the major supplier of potash fertilizers and India is their biggest consumer.



"As a historian, I am absolutely convinced (and we will see this in the near future) that the entire planet will develop, focusing on the part of Asia in which India is located. Great China, great India. Very promising and dynamic, they will be the trend setters in the near future for the whole world. We welcome this future of the planet and would naturally like to find our place in the growing Indian economy. We would like to enjoy and have the support of the Indian state at all levels. We will be grateful," said the Belarusian leader.

