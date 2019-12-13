3.42 RUB
Lukashenko: Belarus doesn't need strategic nuclear weapons, we are not going to strike America
Belarus does not need strategic nuclear weapons, the country is not going to strike America. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said so in an interview to foreign and Belarusian mass media, BelTA informs.
While answering one of the questions, the head of state noted that nuclear weapons are divided into tactical and strategic ones. "We don't need strategic weapons. We are not going to kill Americans and to launch nuclear missiles from the territory of Belarus," said Alexander Lukashenko.
He reminded that when he became President, nuclear weapons were withdrawn from Belarus, as the Americans insisted. "We had the most modern Topol-M. The most advanced weapons were here. We withdrew them in exchange for guarantees from Americans, Europeans and Russians that they would never infringe on our sovereignty and independence, never apply economic sanctions to us. That's what it says. They spit on this, trample on it, apply sanctions against us. They strangle us wherever possible, in violation of that treaty. If we had these nuclear weapons, they wouldn't talk to us this way. So everyone understands only force," said the head of state.
"So we don't need strategic nuclear weapons. We're not going to strike America or even European countries," the President explained
