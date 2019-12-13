Lukashenko: Belarus doesn't need strategic nuclear weapons, we are not going to strike America

While answering one of the questions, the head of state noted that nuclear weapons are divided into tactical and strategic ones. "We don't need strategic weapons. We are not going to kill Americans and to launch nuclear missiles from the territory of Belarus," said Alexander Lukashenko.

He reminded that when he became President, nuclear weapons were withdrawn from Belarus, as the Americans insisted. "We had the most modern Topol-M. The most advanced weapons were here. We withdrew them in exchange for guarantees from Americans, Europeans and Russians that they would never infringe on our sovereignty and independence, never apply economic sanctions to us. That's what it says. They spit on this, trample on it, apply sanctions against us. They strangle us wherever possible, in violation of that treaty. If we had these nuclear weapons, they wouldn't talk to us this way. So everyone understands only force," said the head of state.