Lukashenko sends greetings to participants of Televershina
President Alexander Lukashenko sent a message of greetings to the participants of the 14th National TV competition Televershina.
"This is a bright and important event in the professional life of all those who daily create an information picture of the modern history of Belarus," the message runs. - Thanks to your talents, skills and commitment to excellence, Belarusian television has acquired a recognizable and unique style. The Belarusian author's journalism has become a real discovery. It is sharp and dynamic, convincingly responding to the information challenges of our time," said the head of state.
