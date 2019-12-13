3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lukashenko: Belarusians are not aggressors, but we will support Russia in every way
The West will not be able to rupture and separate Belarus and Russia. Alexander Lukashenko said this during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Great Victory, BelTA informs.
"The Belarusians have no right not to support Russia. We have always been together, we have always been united. You won't be able to tear us to pieces and separate us," said Alexander Lukashenko. - Belarusians are not aggressors. But we will support it in every way possible.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates Duma Boko on his election as President of Botswana
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
Lukashenko: There is a growing need for Belarus and Poland to return to normal relations
President of Belarus to attend World Climate Summit in Azerbaijan on November 11-12
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All