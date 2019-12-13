Lukashenko: Belarusians are not aggressors, but we will support Russia in every way

The West will not be able to rupture and separate Belarus and Russia. Alexander Lukashenko said this during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Great Victory, BelTA informs.



"The Belarusians have no right not to support Russia. We have always been together, we have always been united. You won't be able to tear us to pieces and separate us," said Alexander Lukashenko. - Belarusians are not aggressors. But we will support it in every way possible.



