Lukashenko: Belarusians choose evolutionary transformation of political system

The Belarusians have chosen the evolutionary transformation of the political system. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the signing ceremony of the National Referendum today.



"The people of Belarus have made their choice. The choice in favor of evolutionary transformation of the political system. They did it democratically, in accordance with our Belarusian laws. The people have shown wisdom and national maturity," said the President.



Alexander Lukashenko stated that amid tense international situation and threats to the traditional way of life, the citizens have made a serious step towards strengthening sovereignty of the country. "We did it based on our own experience of constitutional reform, taking into account the traditional values accumulated throughout the centuries-long history of the Belarusian people. The people, who have always opted for peace, creation and strengthening the foundations of our statehood at critical moments," stressed the head of the state.



