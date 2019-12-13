Lukashenko: Insane Western politicians pit brotherly nations of Ukraine and Russia

The Western elites have made Nazism the state ideology in Ukraine. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory Monument on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Great Victory.



"The followers of the Nazis are obsessed with the idea of revenge. But they are not ready to fight openly with the heirs of the Soviet people. Apparently they have learned their lessons. That is why they pump Ukraine with weapons and fight with memorials, symbols, veterans, concentration camp prisoners and even their families," said the head of state. - "In the most terrible dream it was impossible to imagine that there, in this brotherly country, which has miraculously survived under the boot of the Nazi occupiers, Nazism will raise its head again."



The President said that it was the Western elites who brought up "this monster" in Ukraine, overthrew the legitimate government, armed the new henchmen of Bandera and Shukhevich to the teeth, made Nazism a state ideology, and pitted brothers Ukrainians and Russians against each other.



