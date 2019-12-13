Lukashenko: The combat experience of our grandfathers-winners is in demand today as never before

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the officers, veterans and employees of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces on the 80th anniversary.



The President noted that the Western Operational Command became the successor of the famous 28th Separate Red Banner Army. The soldiers of the army formed in the hard days of autumn 1942, displaying massive heroism, made an invaluable contribution to the liberation of Belarus and Ukraine, participated in the capture of Berlin and Prague.



We cherish the memory of this heroic history and the military experience of our conquering grandfathers is more relevant today than ever before," said Alexander Lukashenko. – The tensions near the borders of Belarus are steadily rising, and in these conditions the role of the Western Operational Command as the main outpost on the western borders of our homeland is immeasurably increasing.



"I am convinced that you will honorably cope with all the tasks to ensure the military security of the state and protect the peace and peaceful work of the Belarusian people. Thank you for your service," the congratulatory message reads.



