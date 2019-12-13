Lukashenko: China's further development is connected only with peace

China's further development is connected only with peace, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said, responding to a request for Chinese media to assess the global development initiative, as well as the global security initiative, which was put forward by President of China Xi Jinping.

"I assess it as very pragmatic, first of all, for China. The success of the Chinese people is only in peaceful conditions, in the peaceful development of our planet. There will be peace, no one will prevent China from becoming a global power, said the head of state. China has already become the country without which nothing in the world can be decided. China's further development is connected only with peace. That's why it's a pragmatic approach.