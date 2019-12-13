3.40 RUB
Lukashenko: If we can produce our own airplane, I will be happy
How does the Belarusian aviation industry work under sanctions? Realities and prospects were discussed at the National Airport Minsk.
The President came to the air harbor today. The Minsk airport, the main air gateway of our country, has recently been working under unprecedented pressure. But, despite the difficulties, it is possible to ensure stability. The staff has been preserved, the proper level of flight safety has been guaranteed. Today nine carriers fly to the Belarusian capital, including eight foreign ones. Passenger traffic, for obvious reasons, has decreased. But in comparison with last year's figures, it managed to increase by a third in the current half-year. This growth was ensured by a number of new flights, mainly in the Russian direction. The President demands not to stop in development, but to do it with an eye on the future.
And from the first minutes of his working visit he asked the most pressing questions. For example, Alexander Lukashenko asked Vyacheslav Khoroneko, general director of the airport, about the impact of sanctions pressure: "Did you stop because of the sanctions?" In response, the head of state heard: "No, we continue to work and reach break-even operation."
