Lukashenko: If we can produce our own airplane, I will be happy

The President came to the air harbor today. The Minsk airport, the main air gateway of our country, has recently been working under unprecedented pressure. But, despite the difficulties, it is possible to ensure stability. The staff has been preserved, the proper level of flight safety has been guaranteed. Today nine carriers fly to the Belarusian capital, including eight foreign ones. Passenger traffic, for obvious reasons, has decreased. But in comparison with last year's figures, it managed to increase by a third in the current half-year. This growth was ensured by a number of new flights, mainly in the Russian direction. The President demands not to stop in development, but to do it with an eye on the future.