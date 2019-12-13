3.43 RUB
Lukashenko: Festival of Belarusian song and poetry contributes to preservation of traditions of national art
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants and guests of the XXIII National Festival of Belarusian Song and Poetry, BELTA reports citing the press service of the head of state.
"For many years the Forum has been fulfilling the noble mission of enlightenment, encouraging the study of the rich poetic and song heritage, promoting the preservation and development of traditions of national art," the greeting reads.
The creative history of the festival is a multitude of unique and interesting projects, touching meetings with recognized masters of literature and music, discovery of bright young talents, the head of state noted.
The President expressed confidence that the current events of the cultural forum will become a notable phenomenon in the life of Belarus.
Alexander Lukashenko wished the guests, participants and organizers of the festival success, prosperity and inexhaustible inspiration
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
