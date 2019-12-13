Lukashenko: Festival of Belarusian song and poetry contributes to preservation of traditions of national art

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to the participants and guests of the XXIII National Festival of Belarusian Song and Poetry, BELTA reports citing the press service of the head of state.

"For many years the Forum has been fulfilling the noble mission of enlightenment, encouraging the study of the rich poetic and song heritage, promoting the preservation and development of traditions of national art," the greeting reads.

The creative history of the festival is a multitude of unique and interesting projects, touching meetings with recognized masters of literature and music, discovery of bright young talents, the head of state noted.

The President expressed confidence that the current events of the cultural forum will become a notable phenomenon in the life of Belarus.