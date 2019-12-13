Lukashenko: National emblem and flag embody sovereignty and national unity of Belarus

The national emblem and flag embody the sovereignty and national unity of Belarus. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made the statement during the solemn ritual of honoring the state symbols. The event was held in Minsk on the State Flag Square. This year an important date fell on the very eve of Victory Day. The ritual was based on the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus on the State Flag of the Republic of Belarus, the State Emblem of the Republic of Belarus and the State Anthem of the Republic of Belarus - the symbols of the Republic of Belarus as a sovereign state. The flag of our independent country was carried into the square. The anthem was played.



He pointed out that the Belarusian coat of arms and flag are special, not similar to the symbols of other states, including the neighboring ones. "The symbols are the memory of generations. They should embody all the best that the people have had in their history," said the Belarusian leader.



Today during the ceremony representatives of the Belarusian youth took the oath of allegiance to the State Flag of Belarus. Especially for the celebration an exhibition was placed on the upper area of the National Flag Square. On it you can learn the history of the creation of this square and the heraldry of the Belarusian cities and state symbols of our country.



