PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Lukashenko to people: Belarus needs your understanding, trust and sympathy more than ever

More than ever before, our country needs understanding, trust, support and sympathy of its citizens. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this today at the event on the occasion of signing the decision on entry into force of the decisions of the referendum.

"We have to understand that today, when we are under an unprecedented blow of sanctions, provocations, information manipulation, the country needs your understanding, trust, support and sympathy," said the head of state.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All