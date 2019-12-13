Lukashenko: Original Belarusian traditions should become part of modern history

The original Belarusian traditions should become a part of modern history. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the national holiday "Kupalye" ("Alexandria Gathers Friends"), BelTA informs.

"The main thing we have done is to revive the traditions of our ancestors. We are developing the original national culture. Agree: it's not enough to know and remember these traditions, they should become part of modern history," said Alexander Lukashenko.