Monument to Metropolitan Filaret unveiled in Minsk

A monument to the first High Priest of All Belarus, Metropolitan Filaret, has been unveiled in Minsk. The ceremony was attended by the Belarusian President.

The monument was created by an artistic team under the guidance of Andrei Khotyanovsky. The bronze monument is placed on the square near the Svyato-Dukhov Cathedral. It is made of granite and is 4 meters high. Filaret was a spiritual adviser and a good friend to Alexander Lukashenko. And as in the lifetime of Filaret, the President brought to the monument a bouquet of white roses, which Filaret loved.

The head of the state treated Filaret with special warmth: every year he congratulated him on his birthday and they often met in person. The President called Metropolitan Filaret one of the most authoritative hierarchs in the Orthodox world. Alexander Lukashenko said many times: the longstanding friendship with Metropolitan Filaret and mutual respect became a powerful spiritual support for him.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus: I am happy that on the day of the essential Christian holiday, Radunitsa, when it is customary to commemorate the dearest people who have left this world, we have unveiled a monument to the first Patriarch High Priest of All Belarus, Metropolitan Filaret. He was not only the spiritual father, but also the conscience of the nation.