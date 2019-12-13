Lukashenko: We are doing everything to save the country from a hot war

Currently, there is an information war, and Belarus is doing everything to prevent a hot war. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko when appointing Vladimir Pertsov Deputy Head of the President’s Executive Office, BelTA informs.

The head of state suggested discussing the relevant issues of ideological work: "Specifically, propaganda and counter-propaganda. Now these issues are very relevant in this difficult period for our country. If not to say the most difficult."

"Of course, as much as possible, I inform the society and our people about the main points. But I wouldn't want to strain the situation so that people get worried, anxious. But I realize that the situation is not simple. And everything has come together now on the media," said Alexander Lukashenko. - Now these sectors of our life play a crucial role in the development of Belarus. There is an information war, primarily in the media. Economic war, otherwise it can't be called. We are doing everything to save the country from a hot war. So far we have succeeded. I think we will be able to solve this problem - to prevent clashes, as it has always been in Belarus," the head of state said.

The head of state pointed out that fugitives are the initiators of everything. "We absolutely know what they do there. They run around various decision-making centers and advisers from America to Brussels, asking for money. And, most importantly: "Give it to the media, to the media, to the media! " The curators say to them: "Guys, we've already been to the media, we need something hotter." Like in Moscow's Crocus City, God forbid, terrorist attacks. And armed confrontation in Belarus. The goal is to enter Belarus and seize at least a piece of land, to declare their power and call in foreign troops. Well, not mercenaries, but already troops.

The head of state emphasized that Belarus understands and sees it, including how much money is allocated. "You talk about it in the media frankly and honestly, it's really true. The money is plundered, there's not enough of it," he said.

In this regard, Alexander Lukashenko mentioned a fresh review of the media, including media resources of opponents, prepared for him. "It has spilled out from them into the media - these chat rooms and Telegram channels - who pockets money, where the money goes, what watches and underpants someone wears - they all describe each other," the President noted. - This is the way it will be. Because there are more radical people who care not only about wearing a watch for 9 thousand dollars or a beautiful suit and makeup. They want to fight and seize power. There are those who are trying to make a profit out of it. I warned the law enforcers and our security services that this would happen. This is what happened. "