3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Lukashenko: We have found what our ancestors have been searching for a thousand years, we have learned the true meaning of life
Belarusian peacefulness and respect for the traditions of different cultures is the "fern flower" with the secret of peace encoded in it. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the national holiday "Kupalye" ("Alexandria Gathers Friends"), BelTA reports.
"There is no better defense than love for one's native land and faith in its strength. We pass this tradition on to our children and generously share it with our friends. We have found what our ancestors had been searching for thousands of years. We have learned the true meaning of life. Our peacefulness, desire for friendship, respect for traditions of different cultures is the very fern flower with the secret of peace encoded in it. Peace in all its senses," said Alexander Lukashenko.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All