Lukashenko: We have found what our ancestors have been searching for a thousand years, we have learned the true meaning of life

Belarusian peacefulness and respect for the traditions of different cultures is the "fern flower" with the secret of peace encoded in it. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the national holiday "Kupalye" ("Alexandria Gathers Friends"), BelTA reports.

"There is no better defense than love for one's native land and faith in its strength. We pass this tradition on to our children and generously share it with our friends. We have found what our ancestors had been searching for thousands of years. We have learned the true meaning of life. Our peacefulness, desire for friendship, respect for traditions of different cultures is the very fern flower with the secret of peace encoded in it. Peace in all its senses," said Alexander Lukashenko.