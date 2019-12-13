Being ready for an adequate response to any threat is a task voiced at a meeting on military security. Nobody dramatizes the situation around Belarus. On the contrary, they soberly assess both the behavior of their neighbors and geopolitical processes. NATO's activity is growing, the outright militarization of the region continues, particularly in Poland and the Baltic States, and the degree of tension in the Black Sea basin is certainly not dropping. All these are the links in one chain of military aggravation. Therefore it is necessary to be on guard, not to succumb to provocations and always be ready to give an adequate response to any aggression, the President stresses. Only a blind man would not see that the hybrid war against Belarus has been deployed virtually in all directions. And by the way, the migration crisis, thrown at us, is exactly a part of it.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



“I want the people present here to understand one thing: the situation around Belarus can't be considered separately, regardless of what is unfolding in the Black Sea basin, regardless of the issues related to Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic States. We are a link in this overall chain. The intention of Belarus' adversaries, or to put it bluntly, enemies, is not yet fully known, but it is already possible to imagine it. Spy plane flights around Kaliningrad region have become more frequent. The military activities are carried out in the neighboring countries: we can already see that. If, as the Russian Minister of Defense has stated, they fly over Russian borders with tens of aircraft and practice bombing exercises (it has been said that they practice a nuclear strike on Russia), if they build by-pass roads in the neighboring areas (of which our military are well aware) and carry out massive exercises with additional troops deployed to our border (and there are already tens of thousands of them) then it means that there is a purpose, something is behind it.”



Lithuania spontaneously set up a military base near the Belarusian borders, allegedly because of the migrants. While soldiers are training in Lithuania's Druskininkai, Pentagon is sending dozens of self-propelled artillery units to the Polish-Belarusian border. A military train loaded with howitzers was spotted at the Legnica station. Nothing was said about the number of vehicles and their tasks, contrary to all international agreements. Kiev, like Warsaw, is also very demonstratively afraid of refugees. And now Ukraine has even deployed a special border operation "Polesye" on the border with Belarus, involving aircraft and drones. The transfer of contingents and weaponry obviously contributes to the tension on the border.



А. Lukashenko: the West made up a fake about Russia's plans to attack Ukraine



The President is sure that the West won't give any convincing arguments to support its statements. This, he said, can be seen in relation to Belarus, which was accused of creating a migration crisis. "We can see it in Belarus: "Belarus has brought the migrants from Somalia and threw them over the border," as they say. I have already said recently: only one and a half Somalis were found in the territory of Belarus. But they do not hear that and they do not need to hear it," said the head of state.



"This is why there is an active movement around the Russian Federation under the guise that it is going to attack Ukraine. I have no such information about Russia's plans to attack Ukraine. If there were such plans, the Belarusian military, including me, would know about it. We would have been informed. But I say again: prove it by the facts. They understand very well: if they start a war again in Donbass or somewhere on the border with Russia, Belarus will not stand aside. And it's clear whose side Belarus will be on. They understand that, so they began to strengthen their northern, Belarusian-Ukrainian border, although there are no facts, no reason for this today. It's absolutely quiet there, and it's even calmer than before," said Alexander Lukashenko. – “Nonetheless, they deploy their military contingent there and announce it frankly. It is about 8 thousand at this stage. You are well aware of what is happening on the western border with Poland and the Baltics. They understand perfectly well: if only Ukraine tries to unleash a conflict with Russia, Belarus will not stand aside, so the Belarusian army must be restrained at the western borders (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland) and the Ukrainian border must be reinforced in the south," said Alexander Lukashenko.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



“We have said more than once that a hybrid war is going on today. Late last year, I warned you that a hybrid war has been launched against us along virtually all fronts. It has come to the point of a heated confrontation. We don't know what they will throw at us. Could we have imagined that we would have some kind of migration crisis? But we have it. Last night a dead body was dumped on our border. Tonight they found another body. A dead or maybe half-dead person was stuffed into a sleeping bag and thrown on the border. The border guards found him already breathless. Yesterday they found three people more.“



Alexander Lukashenko said that Anatoly Lappo, the Chairman of the State Border Committee, informed him about that fact. The refugees were found in an abandoned house, they could not walk any more. "They crawled. They crawled several hundred meters and found a hut. The locals must have helped to heat the stove," said the head of state. - "One more night and we would have had to amputate their legs, if we had found them alive. This happened on the Lithuanian border."



An adequate response to any aggression



We must be alert. Firstly, do not give in to provocations and secondly, always be fully armed to give an adequate response to any aggression. Belarus will not deploy its military units, but there must be a clear plan to respond to threats!



"The General Staff must be able to predict, in which direction these scoundrels will act against us and how we will respond," stressed Alexander Lukashenko. – There is a rapid response force, which will be deployed for at least two or three hours. We have a certain number of units (not a few of them), very well trained and equipped, which can be deployed anywhere in Belarus within three hours.”



Therefore, according to the President, the purpose of the meeting in the Ministry of Defense is to discuss the response plans to the possible unfriendly and aggressive steps towards Belarus by the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Border Troops and the State Security Committee.



“That is, we see what is happening. We do not deploy our military units. I have given no such orders. But there have to be plans for any of their actions, plans for our counteraction. We have all means to respond to their every move with weapons.”



Geopolitical scenario



Minsk soberly assesses the behavior of its neighbors, as well as the geopolitical processes. It is not only and not so much about Belarus. It's all part of the big game!



Alexander Lukashenko is sure that the United States and Britain, with the assistance of Poland, are going to destroy the European Union.



"Yesterday, you noticed where Morawiecki went - to the UK. I am sure that they want to destroy the European Union within a year or two, on America's initiative," said the President. "The Americans don't need partners who can be on a par with them," the Belarusian leader stressed. The head of state noted that as soon as the EU introduced its own currency - the euro, it created a threat to the dollar and problems began in the Euro-Atlantic bloc," he stated.



Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus has every opportunity to respond to any movement with guns on the borders.



Alexander Lukashenko has assured that Belarus is not rattling arms, but is ready to respond if necessary. "We have to protect our country. I'm not dramatizing the events, but I warn the military: we must have an adequate response to any of their possible movements of those who pose a threat to the security of Belarus. That is your task. We need to clearly understand how we will act."



The comprehensive training of troops together with our strategic partner, Russia, will continue. Next year Belarus and Russia are not planning to hold large-scale exercises such as "West" or "Union Shield". But there will be a set of medium-term measures to cover the southern borders of Belarus. The enhancement of the unified regional air defense system of the allies will continue. The territorial defense readiness is being maintained. Experts say we are simply forced to be in a state of alert.



Even in these difficult circumstances Minsk stands up for a constructive interstate dialogue. Belarus does not want to and has never been the initiator of an armed conflict in its history. We have experienced what a military crisis is.



Alexander Lukashenko says that Belarus, though not a very rich country, has never laid a claim to someone else's wealth and territory and does not want any wars. "If someone wants to talk to us as peaceful people, you are welcome. We are ready to talk. But if someone comes to us with a sword or a gun, we have something to answer with," he stressed.



We won't attack, but we won't let harm ourselves either. And we are going to think about victories, but victories without weapons in our hands.



