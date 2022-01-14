Lukashenko: We preserved legacy of unbreakable brotherhood and strong bonds between peoples

In the days of the Old New Year it is customary to celebrate the merits of people who have been an indisputable example. The traditional Old New Year reception on behalf of the President is taking place in Minsk right now. Journalists, athletes and statesmen have been invited to the reception.







Reception hosted by President: invited statesmen, athletes, and journalists

All of them have changed the business dress code to evening dresses and suits and are communicating in an informal setting. While addressing the guests, Alexander Lukashenko reminded that the first days of the new year had already dragged us into the whirlpool of extremely negative foreign policy events. They shocked Belarusians and made them think back to the year 2020. And thus, once again, to analyze and assess what we could have lost and what national tragedy we prevented.

Under the present-day conditions, the President stressed, it is not enough to be just a professional or achieve artistic or sports results, you must also be a patriot, be proud of your native country and publicly uphold the course of the state. The events in Kazakhstan clearly showed this.

Also, medals and letters of thanks of the President were awarded to media workers. Among them are our colleagues from the Agency of TV News, the ONT, STV, MIR and Russia Today TV channels. We were honored for their significant personal contribution to the implementation of the state information policy, high professionalism, objective and comprehensive coverage of events in the socio-political and socio-cultural life of the country. Thus, Ilya Krevchyk, an employee of Belteleradiocompany, was honored with the Francisk Skaryna for his great personal contribution to the development of the state information policy and national journalism. He is the head of the director's department of the Agency of TV News. The Medal of Francisk Skaryna was awarded to Anatoly Zankovich, director of the ONT news broadcasting, and special correspondent of Russia Today Konstantin Pridybailo. He also used to work at our TV channel. Our viewers know him well, he covered the events of August 2020.





State Awards and President's Gratitude to Mass Media Representatives