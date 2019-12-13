Lukashenko: Everything is in Ukraine's hands now.

CSTO will exist and will never collapse, said Alexander Lukashenko at the summit of the organization in Yerevan.

The President noted the necessity for the member countries to increase their cohesion and strengthen the international role of the CSTO. The Belarusian leader also expressed his concern about the presence of biolaboratories in the CSTO member states. One of the key points of the President is that nobody needs war!

А. Lukashenko: nobody needs war!

"We all need peace! Nobody needs the war! The Belarusian presidency will take all possible diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation of tension, reduction of the conflict potential, as well as at raising the level of mutual trust through joint actions of the CSTO member states," emphasized the President of Belarus. - "It will make it possible to consolidate the leading role of the Organization in ensuring and strengthening regional security in its area of responsibility. Our joint efforts should have a favorable impact on the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility, including the eastern European region. "

Our country has taken over the CSTO presidency. The leaders signed several documents after the summit in Yerevan to help the states to cooperate better. After the session, Alexander Lukashenko was caught in the street by reporters. The President answered all the questions of the media.

The Belarusian head of the state is convinced: if Ukraine does not want to see huge numbers of people killed, then the conflict must be stopped. "It's hard, it's difficult, it's difficult, but they have to do it, if they want it. It is necessary to stop, it is necessary to stop it, because the next step will be the complete destruction of Ukraine. It will be not just what Putin said that it will threaten the loss of Ukraine's statehood. It will be the destruction of Ukraine. We have to stop it," the President stressed.

"How did we fight Nazi Germany? 30 million died. Who remembers it today? Only Belarus and Russia. But we'll cope with it; we'll make it all up. We will probably be able to explain, even to our generation, to the Ukrainian people what has happened," Alexander Lukashenko expressed his hope. "So, wherever we turn, we need peace talks. Peace, peace, and peace again."

Experts on future of CSTO

The experts assess the summit in Yerevan as a new chapter in the history of the CSTO and the time to take specific decisions. The analysts supported Alexander Lukashenko's opinion about the crisis in the international security architecture. And this is precisely, where the organization will be able to play an important role. The stabilization of the processes and calming of the military hysteria is the number one issue.





"The CSTO is facing a serious issue of structural and legal transformation of all mechanisms, which are implemented in this organization. I am sure that the challenges, the problems which our societies are facing will help us to find the most effective mechanisms, the most effective models which can provide more effective functioning of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and we will move in that direction. Because if we do not have our collective and political will, our foes are waiting for a convenient moment to tear us all to pieces. "





Experts also note the desire of our country to resolve conflicts exclusively in a peaceful manner. Thus, many of Alexander Lukashenko's ideas, analysts believe, became the basis for the documents signed in Yerevan.