Lukashenko: We are forced to strengthen border with Ukraine

The strengthening of military cooperation and the upcoming joint exercises were discussed by the President at a meeting with the Russian Defense Minister. The active phase of the "Allied Resolve 2022" is scheduled for February 10.Alexander Lukashenko named the main objectives of the maneuvers including the training of our military and their ability to work with the latest Russian weapons. There are special centers for this purpose.As for the equipment, its redeployment is coming to the finish line.

The President mentioned one more objective of the joint exercises. Today we, unfortunately, have to reinforce the borders with Ukraine. This is connected with the tension around the borders of the Union State.

The Russian Defense Minister praised the redeployment of troops as part of the exercises.The way in which the large network of troops was deployed was also positively assessed.

Our president called a recent operation on redeployment of the CSTO peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan a great success. "Time will pass and it will be added to the textbooks," the leader emphasized.