Lukashenko shares Zimbabwe's example urging to promote Belarusian developments in medicine

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about the potential of the Belarusian developments in medicine siting the example of cooperation with Zimbabwe. The Head of State made a statement to that effect at the meeting with the Belarusian scientists on February 9, BelTA informs.

Alexander Lukashenko said that he discussed the possibility of cooperation in medicine during his visit to Zimbabwe with his counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa. In particular, that country has a problem of high infant and maternal mortality, and Belarus, having good achievements and best practices in this matter, can render its help.