Lukashenko: We must look for ways to avoid bloodshed and mass slaughter

The Belarusian troops do not take part in Russia's military operation in Donbass. And it is possible to stop the escalation in the region only at the negotiating table. Alexander Lukashenko said this today as he convened an emergency meeting with the power departments.



The Head of State dotted the "i" on many topical issues concerning Belarus and refuted the blatant fakes, flooding the Internet space. The President reminded: early this morning he had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart. Vladimir Putin informed him in detail about the current situation on the border with Ukraine and in Donbas. The goal of the military operation is unambiguous: to stop the genocide of the people of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics.





The military leadership of Ukraine was warned about the special operation, but did not take any steps

The President pointed out: the military leadership of Ukraine had been warned about the possibility of military action. But they did nothing! The Ukrainian side was also informed about the nuances of the talks between the heads of state of Belarus and Russia. There was also an opportunity to prevent the hostilities tonight. But Ukraine did not use this opportunity. The President told the details.

Lukashenko name conditions of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine