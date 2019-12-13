Lukashenko sends message of congratulations on 70th anniversary of 15th Air Defense Brigade of Air Force and Air Defense Forces

"Formed in the early postwar years on the basis of the famous 120th Guards Rifle Division, the 15th Air Defense Brigade has been solving the most important problems of military security of the country at the highest professional level for seven decades. The personnel of the brigade have repeatedly proved their skills and excellent command of sophisticated modern equipment during combat training and large-scale exercises," the congratulatory message reads.



"Staying loyal to your military duty and oath, you stand in full combat readiness to guard the peaceful work and peace of citizens, enjoying the well-deserved love and respect of the people. I am convinced that each of you will remain an example of service to our native Belarus in the future," the Belarusian leader stressed.



Alexander Lukashenko wished the personnel and veterans of the brigade strong health, happiness and success in their military labor, and peace and good to their families and loved ones.



