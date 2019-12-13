Lukashenko encourages scientist to make practice-oriented researches

Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with the scientific elite of the country on February 9. A conversation in this format is already a tradition. The President prefers to hear from first-hand accounts of the life of Belarusian science, the problems and innovative research results. Behind every doctoral degree or professor's certificate there is a great work. And our country has much to be proud of. One could be convinced of it at the "Intellectual Belarus" exhibition. The exhibition was a great success, so a gallery of promising domestic developments will be seen in every region.

Today eight people received doctor of science diplomas from the hands of the President, seven people received professor certificates, and five more became candidates of science. Each of their discoveries is part of our national heritage, the President said. It is important to ensure continuity and bring up talented students.

Alexander Lukashenko particularly drew scientists' attention to the practical orientation of their work ranging from military and security sciences to peaceful life. The President pointed out that many foreign investors are willing to invest large sums of money in promising developments. But first their effectiveness should be demonstrated and then the production will start. And you have to act fast. Literally, time is money.