Lukashenko: We give all priorities to science, development is impossible without it
The Palace of Independence hosted a big talk on the prospects of Belarusian science development. We live in an era of unprecedented opportunities for the development of our country. But it is impossible to rise to the next stage without scientists.
The development of domestic science is the most important priority of the state policy
In mid-June, the head of state ordered to set up the working group to analyze the activities of the National Academy of Sciences. Alexander Lukashenko urges not to make hasty conclusions, but to carefully study the issues, set the right tasks and actualize the problems. The key report will be discussed at the end of the year, after which decisions should be made. Today is the time for proposals.
As the head of state emphasized in his opening remarks, Belarus is now at a stage of development, when it is impossible to make any forward movement without science. “Therefore, science and once again science,” he said. And Belarus is engaged in scientific research of both applied and fundamental nature. But then what is the reason for the creation of a working group to study the situation in the scientific environment, primarily in the Academy of Sciences? Alexander Lukashenko explained: “We give all the priorities to science, it is impossible to develop without it. But lately I see that the Academy of Sciences has made serious miscalculations. It also happens. Science is such a thing, when one has to go off the beaten track, when one has to master serious problems.
